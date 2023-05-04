Chelsea urged to replace Frank Lampard with Blues Women’s manager Emma Hayes

Chelsea have been surprisingly urged to replace Frank Lampard with the manager of their Women’s team Emma Hayes.

There’s no doubt Hayes has been a huge success in the women’s game, but we’re yet to see a female head coach taking charge of a men’s club in the Premier League.

Still, talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein believes Hayes should be given the Chelsea job after the team’s disastrous run under Lampard.

“I’ve got the answer to Chelsea’s problems. And this is me being 100 per cent serious,” Goldstein said.

“It’s not working for Frank Lampard, for whatever reason he is out of his depth.

“I don’t understand why they don’t get rid of Frank Lampard and give it to Emma Hayes.

“She obviously completely and utterly understands what it’s like to be in charge of a successful team – she’s already there at Chelsea.