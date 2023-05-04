James Milner is set to leave Liverpool after eight years of service at the end of the season and it is being reported that a former Reds star played a role in convincing the veteran to leave Anfield for Brighton.

The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it is now being widely reported that the midfielder will join Brighton ahead of next season.

According to GOAL, three other clubs – including Championship winners Burnley – were interested in Milner but the Seagulls had a trick up their sleeve in order to land the veteran star.

It is being reported by 90min that former Liverpool star Adam Lallana played a role in convincing Milner to join him at Brighton and being close friends at the Reds, he succeeded.

Milner will leave Liverpool after eight years of service having made 328 appearances for the Merseyside club and won six major honours.

The veteran star was a big favourite within the Liverpool dressing room and Klopp wanted him to stay for a further year but the Englishman has decided to start a new chapter down south with an exciting Brighton team.