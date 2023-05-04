TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan claims that Erling Haaland was able to break the Premier League goal-scoring record due to being surrounded by the immense quality in the Manchester City squad.

The City forward scored last night as they beat West Ham United 3-0 at the Ethiad, the goal in question meant he’s now scored 35 Premier League goals this season.

This means that he’s broken the record for the most goals scored in a single season. Alan Shearer with Blackburn Rovers and Andrew Cole, when he was with Newcastle United, were the initial record holders with 34 respectively.

Speaking on TalkSport, Jordan wasn’t overly impressed with Haaland’s new record and believes Harry Kane would bag over 30 goals if he played in that City team.

He stated, “The fact of the matter is Man City won the league repeatedly and endlessly without him. So all he’s done is come in and supplement Man City and made this remarkable contribution of a load of goals that would have been redistributed amongst the team probably anyway.

“He’s a great goal scorer playing in a remarkably dominant side that creates scoring opportunities for fun.

“Let’s see if Tottenham signed him, let’s see if he’d score that amount of goals in the league and that’s why you have to look at Harry Kane’s contribution at times. I would wager you, if you stuck Harry Kane in a Man City side he’d score 30-plus goals in the Premier League in a full season.”

When you look at Haaland’s goal return throughout his career, he’s been someone that’s always scored bucket loads. Achieving the tally he has and breaking the league record is a phenomenal achievement.

Furthermore, Man City had a fantastic striker in the past by the name of Sergio Aguero. The Argentine like Haaland, had fantastic players around him and scored a lot of goals on a regular basis.

He was never able to get anywhere near the tally that the Norweigan did in his first Premier League season, which is why the 22-year-old deserves all the credit he’s getting.