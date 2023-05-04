Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has tipped Erling Haaland to be even better next season for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In City’s 3-0 win against West Ham United last night, Haaland made it 35 league goals for the season in a record-breaking campaign.

The victory against the Hammers puts Man City top of the league with a game in hand over their title rivals Arsenal, who travel to St James’ Park to play Newcastle United on Sunday.

City signed the Norweigan from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a fee of £85.5 million including add-ons and agent fees.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright-Phillips was blown away by Haaland’s goal tally this season and believes this is only just the beginning for him.

He stated, “The problem is I still think he’s going to get better. I think this is just him feeling out the Premier League, knowing what the defenders are like, how aggressive they are, learning his teammates. The tactical insight from Pep [Guardiola] is still relatively new to him. I’m worried about what happens when he actually does settle in, how good they’re actually going to be all together.”

The thought of just how good he will be next season is certainly terrifying. You’d suspect that City will look to improve their squad in the summer and at only 22-years-old, the forward still has a number of years ahead of him.

With more goals than games played in all competitions, the striker certainly feels like a real-life cheat code.