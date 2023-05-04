TalkSport pundit and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy has torn into Chelsea’s 22/23 campaign, labelling them as “atrocious” and describing their season as a “disaster”.

In their last six league games, the Blues have lost five and drawn once. Throughout the whole of the season, they’ve only won on 10 different occasions.

Three different managers have been in charge at Stamford Bridge during the last 12 months, Thomas Tuchel started off the campaign and was then sacked and replaced with Graham Potter.

However, Potter’s stint didn’t fare any better and was also sacked in April. The club appointed Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Speaking on TalkSport, Cundy gave a brutally honest assessment of Chelsea’s season.

He stated, “We are the worst team in the country right now. We are the worst team in the division. We are atrocious, atrocious.

“Whatever way you look at it, every angle you turn, wherever you look, it’s been a disaster.

“This is one of those years, hopefully, I’ll look back and go, ‘oh God do you remember 22/23?’ We need stability, need a striker.

“This is not a squad of players that should be where they are, it is shameful.”

Cundy certainly expresses the feeling of a number of Blues fans in our view, for some of them it may be the worst they’ve ever seen them perform in a Premier League season.

It seems as if they’ve gotten worse and worse with each new manager they’ve had.

Appointing Lampard was certainly a strange choice, the club clearly wanted to take their time with their next appointment so decided to employ a caretaker for the time being, but Lampard isn’t an inspired choice.

There’s no doubt he’s a club legend, Lampard was a first-class player, but as a manager, not so much.

His record with Everton earlier on in the season conveys this, winning four out of a possible 23 games.