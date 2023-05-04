Fabrizio Romano has claimed that ‘negotiations remain ongoing’ between Arsenal and winger Reiss Nelson over a new contract.

The Italian journalist tweeted that the Gunners will come to a decision on his future at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

It was reported yesterday by the Daily Mail that the 23-year-old had rejected the club’s initial first offer to extend his contract, his current deal with the North London side expires at the end of June.

Reiss Nelson has rejected the first new contract proposal made by Arsenal — but negotiations remain ongoing as final decision will be made at the end of the season. ???? #AFC Nelson has been approached by many clubs in England and also from abroad over potential free transfer. pic.twitter.com/nqpmSqXh0o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in Nelson according to the same report by the Mail and will make an offer for him. There are also other clubs interested from the Premier League and abroad.

He’s only made eight league appearances all season but does have three goals to his name.

Perhaps Nelson is looking to leave the club in search of more regular first-team opportunities, with the impact he’s made in so few appearances, he could definitely be a useful hand to a number of clubs.

With Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him in the pecking order, it’ll be difficult for the winger to cement himself as a regular starter for Mikel Arteta’s side.