Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes Newcastle United could be in the running along with Manchester United for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The England international is surely too good to stay at Spurs for much longer, with the north London outfit having another disappointing season, and with their future looking uncertain after the recent sacking of Antonio Conte.

Kane is yet to win any silverware in his career so far, so could Man Utd or Newcastle be good options for him for next season? Hislop exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone that he felt a move to Old Trafford was the more likely outcome, but it seems the pundit wouldn’t rule out an ambitious move from Eddie Howe’s side either.

“I don’t see Newcastle going out and making crazy signings this summer, bringing in a Neymar or a Kylian Mbappe or anything like that… they’re going to continue spending money in the right areas, to ensure a steady growth inside the club, not in a way that’s going to disrupt the dressing room in any way,” Hislop said. “I expect Newcastle to be competing for a top four spot again, while I hope they can close the gap on first-place. But above everything else, I hope that identity they’ve created, that exciting rand of attacking football, I hope that remains.

“Harry Kane at Newcastle? It’s a possibility. First of all, I’ve been really disappointed with Tottenham in so many ways this season, and given everything that’s gone on at the club, and the position they find themselves in right now in the table, I’d be really surprised if Harry Kane is still a Spurs player after the summer transfer window.

Newcastle would certainly do well to land such a big name to kick-start their project under their wealthy Saudi owners, and Kane might feel the Magpies are not too far off seriously challenging for the biggest trophies, especially if they have his goals and quality added to the squad.

United, meanwhile, will have to hope they can land Kane as they so urgently need someone to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to deliver all their goals since Cristiano Ronaldo left earlier in the season.