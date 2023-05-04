La Liga president gives Barcelona renewed hope over Lionel Messi return

La Liga president Javier Tebas has given Barcelona renewed hope that they can bring back Lionel Messi this summer after it was reported this week that a transfer is unlikely. 

It was widely reported on Wednesday that the World Cup winner will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and many expect Barcelona to be the destination where the Argentine ends up.

According to the BBC this week, the return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona looks less likely with each passing day due to the Catalan club’s financial issues, but La Liga president Javier Tebas has now seemingly given the club hope of bringing the 35-year-old back to the Camp Nou.

Tebas said on Messi’s return via Fabrizio Romano: “If Barca signs Leo Messi, his salary will be less than what it is at Paris Saint-Germain.

“His return is now conditional on selling players. I think that Barca will get a good amount from selling players this summer”.

Barcelona have a lot of assets that they could sell to make Messi’s return possible. Players such as Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and maybe even Raphinha could all bring in large fees to ease the financial problems at the La Liga giants.

The return of Barcelona’s greatest-ever player will be a dream for the Catalan club’s fans and it is now in the hands of the club to get it done.

