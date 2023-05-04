Liverpool are looking to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season.

The Reds are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and they will have to replace players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner this summer. All three players are set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old Argentine international midfielder has attracted the attention of Liverpool with his performances this season.

Mac Allister is a technically gifted player who will help Liverpool control the tempo of the game. He will add flair and creativity in the middle of the park as well. Mac Allister is entering his peak years and he could prove to be a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Liverpool are advancing negotiations to sign the Argentine international this summer and they have already presented their project to the player. Furthermore, they are confident of closing a deal with Brighton this summer.

Mac Allister has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fend off the competition and secure his services. The 24-year-old is a proven performer in the Premier League with Brighton and he could make an impact at Anfield.

Signing quality midfielders should be a top priority for the Reds this summer and Mac Allister certainly improves then.

Brighton are likely to demand a premium for their star player and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay up.