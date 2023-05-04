Manchester City are said to be close to securing a new contract for full-back Rico Lewis.

That’s according to 90Min.com who previously reported that the 18-year-old had begun talks with the club over a new deal earlier in the year.

Lewis has been with City since his youth days and played for their under-18s side. He’s played 10 Premier League games so far this season and even featured on two occasions in the Champions League, where he got himself a goal.

Guardiola described Lewis’ energy in the past as ‘contagious” at the end of last year as quoted by the club’s website. This was due to the fact he was so young and fresh to the team, the Spaniard felt it’s important to have him in the squad.

Considering the opportunities he’s getting at such a young age, the Man City prospect has certainly looked impressive with every chance that has come his way.

The fact that Pep Guardiola wants to get his new deal signed and sealed suggests he will have a long-term future with the club.