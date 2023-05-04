Man United could miss out on Barcelona superstar as Jorge Mendes tries to broker difficult deal

After losing to Brighton and Hove Albion in Thursday night’s match and not scoring, Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, may have to up the ante for a striker in the summer transfer window.

According to Match Stat, only three of United’s 17 shots at the AMEX Stadium were on target, which is nowhere close to being good enough for a team of the Red Devils standing.

However, one of their supposed targets might not get the opportunity to wear the famous red shirt at the Theatre of Dreams, as it appears his agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to broker a difficult deal with another Premier League side.

Although he hasn’t had the best season at Barcelona, Ansu Fati is still coveted by a number of teams, with Sport reporting a few weeks ago that Man United were one of those interested.

Any thoughts of bringing Fati to Old Trafford, however, may now have to be shelved after Relevo revealed that Mendes is hoping to be able to persuade the player to join Wolves, with Ruben Neves heading to the Camp Nou in exchange as well as some much needed funds for the Spanish league giants.

The nature of the deal would apparently allow Barcelona to massage their FFP figures to their advantage, which could be of interest to Joan Laporta and his board as they continue to try and reduce the club’s enormous debt.

There is one sticking point and that, as Relevo note, is that those in charge of the sporting project at Barca don’t believe that Neves is the right fit for the club, which makes a deal very difficult at this stage.

If United still think Fati is the answer to their goalscoring problems, they may yet have a chance to land him.