Manchester United given opportunity to seal ambitious transfer of PSG superstar

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have reportedly been given the opportunity to swoop for the sensational transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international is no longer seen as an important part of PSG’s future as club sources make it clear to the Sun that they want to build around young French players.

According to the report, this means that PSG would be open to letting both Neymar and Lionel Messi go this summer, and that could mean an opportunity for Man Utd to pounce.

Neymar is not quite the player he once was, but the Sun state they’ve previously reported on potential interest from the Red Devils, depending on the outcome of the takeover process currently underway.

Neymar in action for PSG
United fans would surely still be excited to see a big name like Neymar at Old Trafford, as he may have something to offer even if only as a fairly short-term option.

Erik ten Hag needs more quality in attack after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the inconsistent form of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

