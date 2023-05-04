Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Argentine international striker Lautaro Martinez.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner has been in splendid form for Inter Milan and his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils.

Manchester United must look to bring in a quality attacker to lead the line for the next season they have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford who is more suited to a wide role.

Martinez has 23 goals and nine assists across all competitions and he could form a quality partnership with the England international next season.

As per CMW, Manchester United are willing to sweeten the deal for the Italian outfit by offering €50 million in cash along with striker Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has been largely underwhelming since his big-money move from Monaco. He was expected to develop into a world-class player for Manchester United but his progress has been hampered because of persistent injury problems.

While Martial remains a very useful player, Manchester United should look to aim higher if they want to bridge the gap with clubs like Manchester City and challenge for major trophies.

Martínez could prove to be a major upgrade on the Frenchman and it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are willing to accept the offer when it is presented.

The Red Devils have shown tremendous improvement under new manager Erik ten Hag and they have already won the English League Cup this season. They have a talented squad at their disposal and they will be hoping to compete for the league title and the UEFA Champions League next season.