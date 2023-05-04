Aston Villa are close to appointing the Barcelona managing director Mateu Alemany and he is looking to bring three players from La Liga to the West Midlands club.

According to a report from Fichajes, Alemany wants Aston Villa to sign the Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie and defender Andreas Christensen. He wants to move for the Athletic Club Bilbao forward Nico Williams as well.

Unai Emery needs to bring in a reliable partner for Douglas Luiz at the heart of the midfield and Kessie could prove to be a quality acquisition. The Ivorian has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Barcelona and he needs to move on in search of regular football. A move to Villa could be ideal for the player at this stage of his career.

Aston Villa have been hugely impressive under new manager Unai Emery and they are currently pushing for European qualification.

Meanwhile, the West Midlands club should look to bring in an upgrade on Tyrone Mings as well. The former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could prove to be a solid acquisition. The Denmark international has impressed at the Spanish club and he has the qualities to succeed at Villa as well.

Finally, Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins this season and Emery must look to bring in someone who will help share the goalscoring burden with Watkins and improve Aston Villa in the final third.

Nico Williams has done quite well for Athletic Club Bilbao this season and he has nine goals and six assists to his name across all competitions. The 20-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for Aston Villa.