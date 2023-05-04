Arsenal ready to rival Manchester United for £50m attacker transfer in major spending spree

Arsenal are reportedly ready to compete with the likes of Manchester United for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer.

The France international is enjoying another strong season in the Bundesliga and looks like being a man in demand ahead of next term, with Arsenal alongside Man Utd, Newcastle and Real Madrid as potential suitors for him, according to the Daily Mail.

It could be a busy summer for Arsenal transfer news if the Mail’s report is anything to go by, with Mikel Arteta supposedly looking for something of a spending spree as the Gunners bid to close the gap on title rivals Manchester City.

Diaby is one of a number of targets for the north London giants, with the report also mentioning that Arteta wants two central midfielders, a centre-back, and a versatile attacking player.

Diaby looks like he’d really fit the bill for Arsenal, though the Mail state that he’d likely cost around £50million, so this won’t be an easy deal to get done.

The 23-year-old could also make sense as a good option for United, who need a bit more depth in that area of the pitch after some inconsistent form from the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony this season.