Newcastle United are hoping to sign the Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for club and country in recent seasons and he helped Croatia reach the semifinals of the recently concluded World Cup.

Brozovic has been a key player for Inter Milan as well and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to sanction his departure.

The midfielder has a contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2026 and they could demand a premium for services.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle have identified Brozovic as a key target and they view him as the ideal midfield partner for Bruno Guimarães.

The Brazilian is undoubtedly the best midfielder at the club but he needs more support from his teammates in the middle of the park. The Croatian international has the experience and quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could help Guimaraes perform at a higher level.

The 30-year-old Inter Milan midfielder is an expert when it comes to anchoring the midfield. The Brazilian international will be able to play with more freedom alongside him.

Furthermore, the Croatian will also help Newcastle control the tempo of the game and dominate proceedings in the middle of the park. Brozovic is an accomplished passer and he has the experience of playing for clubs challenging for major trophies.

Newcastle are likely to play in the Champions League next season and they need players of his experience and quality.