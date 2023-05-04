Pundit Jamie O’Hara was blown away by the goalscoring stats of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland this season.

The Norweigan has bagged 51 goals in all competitions, with 35 of those coming in the league.

Haaland’s goal last night against West Ham United meant that he broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a single campaign.

The 2022/23 campaign is the striker’s first season in England’s top flight, which could mean he ends up breaking his own record for years to come, should he stay with City on a long-term basis.

Speaking on TalkSport, O’Hara read out an impressive stat about the number of teams he’s scored against in the league and was taken aback by what he was reading.

He stated, “I’ve got a stat for you, he’s [Haaland] scored against 17 Premier League teams this season across all competitions and he still has to face Brentford and Chelsea this season.

“He’s actually outrageous!”

With a goal return like that, the 22-year-old could well end up gaining the reputation as the greatest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League.

To achieve that feat is impressive on its own, but to do that in your first season is simply astonishing.

In years to come we may be talking about Haaland as do with the likes of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.