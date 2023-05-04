Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning to reject any potential offers for winger Pedro Neto, despite recent interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to Football Insider who claim that Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is keen to keep hold of Neto ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The same outlet also reported a couple of days ago that the Gunners were monitoring the situation of the 23-year-old.

In the past two Premier League seasons, the Portuguese ace struggled to get game time due to a couple of recent injuries.

He has featured 16 times in England’s top flight in the 2022/23 campaign but has only massed 840 minutes so far for Wolves.

The Molineux faithful will certainly back many of the decisions that Lopetegui makes after he helped them climb up the table and away from the relegation zone.

His stance on the winger will likely have many of the supporters on his side, as he’s still a young player and has the potential to develop.

Mikel Arteta would likely use Neto as an impact player if he were to sign him for Arsenal, we just can’t see him starting over Bukayo Saka at the moment.

However, considering his age, perhaps the Spaniard sees the sky as the limit for Neto and would want to build him into a future first-team star.