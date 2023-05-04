Fulham have set their summer price tag for midfielder Joao Palhinha in the region of around £50 million.

According to Football Insider, Palhinha is a target for Liverpool and Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Yesterday the same outlet reported that the Reds, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have all monitoring the 27-year-old recently.

The midfielder cost the Cottagers £20 million last summer, making the switch from Sporting Lisbon last July. In 31 Premier League appearances, the Portuguese ace has scored three times for Fulham.

Sky Sports Sports pundit Gary Neville has been impressed by Palhinha this season, describing him as “fantastic” when speaking on The Overlap a couple of months ago.

With Liverpool underperforming this season, looking at new recruits this summer is a must. Should they look to improve on their midfield options then looking at the Fulham midfielder makes a lot of sense.

He’s definitely proven himself to be at the level to play effectively in England’s top flight and under a manager like Jurgen Klopp, he could get to that next level playing in the middle of the park at Anfield.