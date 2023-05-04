PSG drawing up transfer shortlist which includes 21-year-old Crystal Palace ace

It’s been a case of better late than never for Crystal Palace as the Eagles stumbled from one disaster to another until Roy Hodgson took over from Patrick Vieira and they found the form that had deserted them throughout 2023.

The 75-year-old deserves a huge pat on the back for getting a tune out of the same players that had consistently let the French World Cup winner down, but the players themselves should also be able to hold their heads high.

How often have we seen teams in free fall before, with players unable or unwilling to drive them forward and out of a hole.

It will have taken great character, courage and belief for a set of players to go from also-rans to a winning machine, but that’s what they’ve managed in a short space of time under the 75-year-old.

One player that’s been central to much of what they’ve achieved this season is exciting 21-year-old star, Michael Olise.

The attacking midfielder has been a bright spark in a generally disappointing campaign for the Eagles, and as L’Equipe report, Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in him amongst other potential targets.

Four of his nine assists have come under Hodgson, per WhoScored, evidencing his importance when it really mattered, and to that end, Palace owner Steve Parish is unlikely to welcome any bids from the Ligue Un giants.