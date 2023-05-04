“Score 25+ goals” – Premier League manager says he wouldn’t swap his striker for Erling Haaland

Man City’s Erling Haaland is now the man with the most goals scored in a single Premier League season but one Premier League manager would not swap his striker for the Norway superstar.

The Man City superstar broke the Premier League record with a goal against West Ham on Wednesday night – his 35th of the season and 51st overall.

However, when asked whether he would swap Ivan Toney for Haaland, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he would not.

“Of course not,” a laughing Frank said during his press conference ahead of the weekend’s clash with Liverpool.

“I think Ivan playing in a top-four club would score 25 plus goals. I am convinced about that, what he is capable of doing.

“I am happy that he is playing for us and not another club.”

Thomas Frank says he wouldn't swap Ivan Toney for Erling Haaland ??pic.twitter.com/tpElsPEiGA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2023

Toney is also having an amazing season having scored 20 goals in 32 league matches.

Going off his performances this season, what Franks says is correct as the Englishman would certainly score 25 plus goals with one of the top four clubs in the league.

However, the Brentford star is no Haaland and it should be expected that Frank is staying loyal to his top goalscorer.