Striker hints that he is returning to Crystal Palace this summer

It’s bound to be a big summer for Crystal Palace as they not only search for a new manager, but also look to reassess their playing staff and decide who stays and who leaves Selhurst Park.

But for the intervention of Roy Hodgson, the Eagles could’ve been battling it out down the bottom of the Premier League, but a handful of positive results has taken the south Londoners to the relative comfort of mid-table.

Whomever comes in to oversee the first team will likely have their own ideas as to what’s needed and required in order to ensure that Palace aren’t in danger of relegation next season, so it’s incumbent upon Steve Parish and his board to bring in exactly the right candidate.

Someone who can play progressive football on a budget and, like Hodgson has, make sure the players buy into that vision.

For all of Patrick Vieira’s excellence when playing, he’s never really translated that to the bench, so perhaps someone who isn’t a big name is the route Palace should go down.

In any event, it’s likely that one of their striker’s will soon return from his loan spell, so one of the new man’s first jobs will be to see if Rob Street does actually have a future in south London.

“Six to seven months have absolutely flown by,” Street said to official Shrewsbury Town club media.

“It feels like yesterday I joined and I have nothing but positive words to say about the club. I have loved every minute of it, from the coaching staff to the fans and to the players.

“It’s a wonderful club, and it’s been a privilege to wear the shirt this season. I have just one more game to go now and I will be sad to put that shirt on for the last time on Sunday, but yes, it’s been nothing but happy memories at Montgomery [Waters Meadow].”