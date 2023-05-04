The PSG contract of Lionel Messi could be terminated according to reports in France

Lionel Messi could terminate his Paris Saint-Germain contract and may not return to the club after the Ligue 1 side suspended the World Cup winner for two weeks.

It was reported earlier this week that Messi has been suspended by PSG for two weeks after an unauthorised trip for two days to Saudi Arabia but it has been revealed since that the Argentine did have permission before the French club changed their plans at the last minute, reported Fabrizio Romano.

In the aftermath, it came to light that Messi will not be continuing in Paris next season and will leave the club at the end of the season, and now reports in France hint that the Argentine could terminate his contract before the end of the season.

According to Le Parisien, Messi could potentially terminate his contract within the next 10 days and could seek to end his time in Paris before it officially concludes.

Although Messi’s time in Paris hasn’t been perfect, this would be a sad way for the relationship to end. Things have not been the same since the Argentina international beat France in the World Cup final and now the Barcelona legend has a return to the Camp Nou on his mind.

It is uncertain whether the Catalan club can get the deal done due to their financial issues but it is a story that many football fans will want to come through.

