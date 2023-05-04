Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the club’s “best player” in their win over Fulham last night according to former Reds ace Luis Garcia.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 1-0 winners at home against the Cottagers thanks to a first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Alisson made three saves for the Reds in front of their home supporters, with all of them coming from inside the box.

The clean sheet against Fulham was the 30-year-old’s 12th of the season so far, only Nick Pope and David de Gea have more than him in the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking to ESPN, Garcia was full of praise for the Liverpool stopper and claimed they were lucky to have him.

He stated, “I wasn’t expecting a massive game, I wasn’t expecting a brilliant game.

“I just wanted to see a solid team that doesn’t concede many chances.

“They were fortunate enough that today Alisson was their best player. They grabbed that goal early in the game and they could rely on that goal because we’ve seen a few chances but no end product.

“We also see some very good chances from Fulham all from counter-attacks and a couple of mistakes at the back from Liverpool.”

Following his arrival from AS Roma in 2018 the Brazilian keeper has definitely been worth every penny. He’s proven to be an immense stopper, keeping 101 clean sheets in 228 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Despite Liverpool’s underwhelming season, the fact that Alisson has one of the highest clean-sheet tallies in the league speaks volumes. He’s certainly in the debate for one of the best keepers in the league at the moment.