Video: Brighton defeat Man United with dramatic 99th-minute winner

Brighton have defeated Man United 1-0 thanks to a dramatic last-minute winner from Alexis Mac Allister.

The Seagulls were the better team throughout the 90 minutes and the win tonight keeps their European dreams alive as they move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

The goal came after a penalty was awarded in the last minute as Luke Shaw was deemed to have handled the ball. Mac Allister stepped up and produced a stunning penalty to send the AMEX crazy.

The goal was the latest scored by Brighton in Premier League history.

IN THE 99TH MINUTE BRIGHTON WIN IT! ? pic.twitter.com/LjPshJOHLq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2023