Video: Brighton defeat Man United with dramatic 99th-minute winner

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Brighton have defeated Man United 1-0 thanks to a dramatic last-minute winner from Alexis Mac Allister.

The Seagulls were the better team throughout the 90 minutes and the win tonight keeps their European dreams alive as they move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

The goal came after a penalty was awarded in the last minute as Luke Shaw was deemed to have handled the ball. Mac Allister stepped up and produced a stunning penalty to send the AMEX crazy.

The goal was the latest scored by Brighton in Premier League history.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa set to put a spoke in Arsenal’s pursuit of Spanish international
Exclusive: Man United, Liverpool & Newcastle have edge over PSG in transfer battle for Ligue 1 star
Arsenal are ‘very close’ to first summer signing who said moving from his current club would be ‘illogical’
More Stories Alex Mac Allister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.