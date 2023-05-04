Video: Brighton’s Lewis Dunk didn’t miss the chance to wind Man United up after defeat

It was a famous win for Brighton and Hove Albion against Man United on Thursday, and Lewis Dunk wasn’t backwards in coming forwards to let the Red Devils know all about it after the game.

Being interviewed by Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports, he was asked about Alexis Mac Allister’s all-important penalty, struck into the top corner with venom deep into injury time.

It left David De Gea with no chance and sent the AMEX Stadium wild, and it was no more than they deserved.

“You can’t beat a last-minute winner, you know that,” he said to Redknapp, clearly enjoying the moment.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

