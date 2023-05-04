Video: David Moyes unhappy with West Ham star after what he did in lead up to Haaland goal

After West Ham had defended incredibly well for the first 45 minutes against Man City on Wednesday night, they were their own worst enemy in the second, and one player in particular incurred David Moyes’ wrath for what he did in the lead up to Erling Haaland’s record-breaking goal.

Though he wasn’t named in the Scot’s post-match interview, Danny Ings was culpable for playing a lazy pass and giving the ball away to the opposition, and Moyes didn’t keep his thoughts to himself.

In the space of a couple of passes, Haaland was in on goal and made no mistake to bag his 35th of an incredible Premier League campaign (and his 51st overall).

"In the main, we defended very well." ? David Moyes is taking positives despite a 3-0 defeat at Man City ? pic.twitter.com/x1I93W1lrI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports