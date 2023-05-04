Video: Erling Haaland’s post-match words to his Man City team-mates after breaking Premier League record

It was a night to celebrate for Erling Haaland, but when he had to deliver a speech in front of his Man City team-mates, he appeared lost for words.

The Norwegian had just broken the record for most goals in a single season in the Premier League, with his strike against West Ham taking him to 35 goals for the 2022/23 campaign.

It was the second of three with the other two being scored by Nathan Ake and Phil Foden.

Standing up in the dressing room to address everyone he said: “I don’t know what more to say but I’m really happy and thank you guys so much.”

