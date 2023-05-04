Video: Liverpool target has a go at Bruno Fernandes during heated exchange

Brighton were 1-0 winners over Man United on Thursday night after a dramatic last-minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister and the Argentine was involved in plenty throughout the clash. 

Aside from a stunning penalty, the World Cup winner had a war of words with Bruno Fernandes which looked heated. It is uncertain what caused the exchange but the Portuguese star’s constant moaning is being suggested to have played a factor.

Liverpool fans will love to see this as the Reds are the favourites to sign the midfielder in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have presented their project and financial proposal to Mac Allister as the club look to get the deal done as fast as possible. Discussions over a move are advancing but no agreement has been reached yet.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports.

