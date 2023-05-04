Video: Naples lit up by fireworks as city celebrates first Scudetto in decades

Napoli
Posted by

Not since 1990 has the city of Naples been able to celebrate winning the Scudetto, but on Thursday night, Victor Osimhen’s goal for Napoli at Udinese gave them the chance to do exactly that.

The visitors had gone behind to a 13th minute opener from Sandi Lovric, and it was a nervous wait for Luciano Spalletti and his side until Osimhen struck in the 52nd minute – prompting celebrations at Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium some 534kms away.

Udinese barely offered anything up front thereafter, and the final whistle brought incredible scenes both at the ground and right across Naples as fireworks lit up the night sky.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport, Optus Sport and SSC Napoli

