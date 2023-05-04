Video: Should Man United’s Antony have seen red for crazy lash out on Brighton star

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Brighton will feel hard done by if they do not get all three points tonight as they will feel that Antony should have been sent off after the Brazilian lashed out at Alexis Mac Allister. 

The Man United star did not get a foul and retaliated by kicking the Argentine with no intention of playing the ball. The winger just got a yellow but many will feel that Antony deserved more.

Casemiro could have also been sent off five minutes prior to that for a second yellow and both incidents will likely be discussed further once the match is over.

Antony’s lash out can be seen below.

