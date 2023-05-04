Video: Victor Osimhen equalises for Napoli to bring them to within 30 minutes of the Scudetto

Napoli
Cometh the hour cometh the man, and on so many occasions for Napoli this season, Victor Osimhen has been that man.

Needing just a point for their first Serie A title since Diego Maradona was in his pomp, the visitors had gone behind to a 13th minute goal from Udinese’s Sandi Lovric.

On 52 minutes, after a game of penalty area pinball, the ball fell kindly to Osimhen and he swept him home before celebrating wildly.

If the score remains at one apiece, Napoli will be champions tonight.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

