West Ham United are expected to change managers at the end of the season and Paulo Fonseca is reportedly willing to take over at the London club.

The Hammers have had a disappointing season so far and they are currently 15th in the league table. David Moyes has not been able to get the best out of his players despite considerable investment during the summer transfer window.

West Ham were expected to push for a top-half finish, instead, they are just four points clear of the drop zone.

As per reports, the West Ham hierarchy is set to bring in a new manager in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to appoint Fonseca. Paulo Fonseca has done an impressive job at the French club LOSC Lille and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The opportunity to manage West Ham will be an attractive proposition for the 50-year-old Portuguese manager.

The Hammers have a talented squad at their disposal and there is no reason why they cannot finish in the top half and push for european football coming seasons. With the right additions, they could bounce back strongly next season.