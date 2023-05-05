Arsenal and Aston Villa are keen on signing the Vitoria Guimaraes youngster Ibrahima Bamba at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Portuguese club and his performances of attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs.

According to a report from FussballTransfers, the two clubs have already held talks with the player’s representatives and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old can operate as a central defender as well as a defensive midfielder. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two clubs.

Aston Villa will need to bring in an upgrade on Tyrone Mings and Bamba could be the ideal long-term partner for Ezri Konsa at the heart of the defence. He could also be an understudy to Douglas Luiz at the West Midlands club.

Arsenal need to add more depth in the central defence, especially after the way William Saliba’s injury derailed their title race. Mikel Arteta also needs an alternative to Thomas Partey. Bamba could solve both problems and he could be a useful first team member for the Gunners.

Apparently, the 21-year-old has a €30 million release clause in his contract but Vitoria Guimarães are prepared to listen to offers in excess of €10 million for him. The transfer could look like a bargain in the long run if Aston Villa or Arsenal manage to sign him this summer.