Josip Sutalo is a target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta goes in search of defensive depth with the Gunners back in the Champions League next season.

The Evening Standard report Arsenal’s interest in Sutalo, saying that he could be available for around £18million.

The Gunners are said to have been scouting the 23-year old who are looking at adding to their squad as they prepare to undergo their Champions League exploits next season.

Sutalo has been part of Dinamo Zagreb’s senior squad since 2020, making 32 appearances in all competitions this campaign and the Daily Cannon say that Arsenal aren’t the only ones looking at the right-back, with Fiorentina, Leipzig, Wolfsburg, Fulham and Manchester United all keeping an eye on him.

With Kieran Tierney being linked with a move away this summer, it could be a case of one in, one out in defence this summer if Sutalo comes in to replace the Scot, who has struggled for minutes at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko performing out of his skin this season.

Arsenal’s European status will certainly help them in attracting names to the Emirates this summer and Sutalo would be a fine addition for the Gunners, who have the potential to enter next season as reigning Premier League champions.