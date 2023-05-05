Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old join Real Sociedad at the start of the season and he has been a key player for the Spanish club. Kubo has eight goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality signing for Aston Villa in the final third.

Unai Emery needs to add more creativity and goals to his side and the Japanese winger could prove to be a solid, long-term investment. The winger has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Real Sociedad are prepared to accept a more reasonable offer for him this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Aston Villa are hoping to bring the player to Villa Park this summer. The winger has played under Emery at Villarreal in the past and a reunion could be ideal for both parties.

The West Midlands club have shown significant improvement since the arrival of Emery as they are currently pushing for European qualification.

They will need to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window in order to be able to compete for trophies. The signing of Kubo could prove to be a wise decision.

The Japanese winger has the potential to develop into a top-class player and he has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. Working with a top-class coach like Emery will only help him fulfil his potential and continue his development.