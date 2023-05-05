Hammers youngster Callum Marshall has informed fellow promising wonderkid Sean Moore that joining West Ham will change his life.

West Ham have the oldest squad in the league and Moyes is adamant to add young players to his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a rumor from last month, West Ham has already made their first summer acquisition in winger Sean Moore of Northern Ireland and a contract worth £500k is almost finalized.

Marshall believes Moore will benefit from his transfer move and tips him to become a great player at London Stadium.

“He (Moore) got Young Player of the Year which was a great achievement and as good as the Irish League is as a stepping stone, when you come to England and break into a team it can be life changing,” Marshall told The Belfast Telegraph.

“I would say to any young player if you are good enough and you back yourself then why wouldn’t you come over? It’s worked out well for me that I would encourage other players to follow my path, including Sean.” – said Marshall.