Manchester United’s chances of signing Romeo Lavia could end in disaster with Chelsea in talks to sign the player this summer.

The Independent say that Lavia is being targeted by the Red Devils as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who turned 31 at the start of the year and has shown that parts of his game are at times hampering his side.

Lavia has demonstrated in his short time at Southampton that he has all the hallmarks of a top deep-lying midfielder and it’s no surprise that a club as big as Manchester United are showing an interest in him.

However, the Saints man isn’t short of further suitors and according to Football Insider, Chelsea are in talks to sign the Belgian for a fee of around £45million.

Chelsea’s interest in Lavia is long-standing, with their desperate need for a defensive midfielder very well-documented and with the Saints looking likely to head down to the Championship next season, the Blues will look to take advantage of what could be a mass exodus of stars from St. Mary’s this summer.

Chelsea are looking to strike a deal for Lavia a year before the youngster’s former club Manchester City see their £40million buy-back clause for him come into effect and with Pep Guardiola reportedly impressed with Lavia’s performances, a move from Chelsea for the 19-year old this summer could be the best course of action for the Blues as they look to get one over their league counterparts.