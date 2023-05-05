Chelsea making moves in order to secure Serie A goalkeeper signing amid positive manager news

Chelsea are aiming to get themselves to the front of the queue for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana while talks with Mauricio Pochettino reach the final stages.

This is according to Matt Law of The Telegraph, who says the Blues are actively working to get themselves in a position to bring Onana to London, with the goalkeeping department in need of an upgrade at Stamford Bridge as well as the head coach void needing to be filled.

Despite flashes of excellence from Kepa in his time at the club, his perfomances over the past couple of years have flattered to deceive and as a result, he could be moved on this summer.

Edouard Mendy’s situation is an interesting one as well. The Senegalese has not played for Chelsea since November 12th,  due to a shoulder injury followed by surgery on a fractured finger and the club aren’t likely to make him first choice No.1 again next season, while his ball-playing ability is something Chelsea fans and staff have been concerned about during his time between the sticks.

27-year old Onana is being valued at £40milion according to Law, a reasonable fee for a man with four years left on his contract at San Siro.

Onana has been an Inter player since July and could be on the move again

As well as goalkeeper news, manager talks are said to have taken a positive step forward as well, with Law reporting that the penultimate stages of an agreement have been reached to make Pochettino the club’s new head coach.

Telegraph Sport understands that an offer has been made to Pochettino and that Chelsea remain optimistic that the details of the deal will be agreed upon with the Argentine thought to be excited by the challenge, despite an awful run of six successive defeats.”

Pochettino has been the leading candidate for the Chelsea vacancy since Julian Nagelsmann pulled out of the running on April 21st
The club aren’t said to be rushing anything with the former Tottenham boss though, with Frank Lampard confirmed to be seeing out this season as caretaker manager.

