‘Deluded’ – Pundit roasts Leeds manager Allardyce for comparison to Klopp, Guardiola and Arteta

The signing of Sam Allardyce by Leeds United is certainly a brave one given that there are only four games left of their Premier League season, but he’s done himself no favours by comparing himself to Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola.

In Guardiola’s case particularly, he has been a serial winner in whichever league he’s managed and has changed the landscape of the game in the Premier League in terms of the style of football that his teams produce.

Klopp has won the Champions League and also masterminded the first English top-flight title in 30 years to Liverpool, whilst Arteta is building a fine young Arsenal side that will almost certainly be challenging for trophies over the next few years.

Allardyce, for all of his bluster, hasn’t won anything in the game, with his only claim to fame being that of being something of a specialist in saving teams from relegation.

It’s little wonder then that Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has fired a broadside in ‘Big Sam’s’ direction.

‘Can you imagine the reaction if an overseas coach with no major honours to his name introduced himself to a Premier League club in such a way?’ he wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

‘How would Brighton’s manager, Roberto de Zerbi, have been received had he declared himself on the same level of two of the most successful managers of the modern era? At best ill-advised, and at worst deluded.’

If Allardyce does manage to keep Leeds up then the supporters at Elland Road aren’t likely to bothered by the manner in which he does it.

He’ll probably be hero worshipped as the man who saved the club, and may even earn himself a contract out of it.

Unless he revels in the headlines, he’s probably best just to go about the business quietly and efficiently.