Eddie Howe says soon-to-be out of contract Newcastle defender has ‘future’ at club

Eddie Howe has spoken about Paul Dummett’s Newcastle United future.

Despite starting just two Premier League games this season, Howe believes Dummett, 31, still has a lot to offer the Magpies.

Being part of the Geordies’ set-up since he joined their youth academy back in 2000, Dummett has experienced the highs and lows of being a Newcastle player.

And although the northeast giants are now a team very much on the up following their bumper takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium two years ago, with just a few weeks left on his contract, there is speculation that the 31-year-old could move on at the end of the season.

However, reaffirming his desire to continue working with the Welsh defender, Howe, who spoke to reporters on Friday ahead of his side’s blockbuster Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday, as quoted by the Chronicle’s Lee Ryder, said: “He’s [Dummett] somebody we value highly. I see Paul as part of our future.”

Since making his first team debut in 2013, Dummett, who has represented his country on five occasions, has scored four goals in 204 appearances in all competitions.

