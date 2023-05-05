Exclusive: Chelsea transfer target may have to be sold because of FFP

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi could have to leave the club this summer if a big enough offer comes in from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to Jonathan Johnson, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, although PSG would ideally not look at selling someone like Hakimi, they could be set to make changes to their squad this summer and there might not be too many other names in their squad who could be moved on for such big money.

The Morocco international was wanted by Chelsea in the past, and Johnson acknowledges that there have been murmurings about the Blues again recently, as well as Manchester United.

Hakimi is a top player who could undoubtedly do a job for clubs like Chelsea and Man Utd, though Johnson adds that the 24-year-old is surely unlikely to opt for a move to Stamford Bridge right now as the club most likely won’t have European football on offer next season.

“I’m aware there’s also been some speculation about Achraf Hakimi’s future at PSG. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked…” Johnson said.

“In terms of the player and his role in PSG’s squad for what he brings on the pitch, the Morocco international certainly wouldn’t be anywhere near the top of any list of players the club look to offload as part of a reshuffle of their squad this summer. Then again, it’s also worth bearing in mind that there aren’t too many other players in this PSG squad at this moment in time who would command the kind of transfer fee that Hakimi could, especially if he were to move to a Premier League club. Gianluigi Donnarumma is probably the only other one who’d attract a substantial bid, but he hasn’t had the best of seasons.

“If a serious offer came in for Hakimi, it might be something PSG have to think about. We know they’re going to be adding Milan Skriniar to their squad as he prepares to join on a free transfer from Inter Milan, so they do have to think about their wage bill. PSG to have a need to boost the coffers a bit and keep Financial Fair Play in mind, and Messi’s likely departure will help in that respect, but it does mean Hakimi is one of those where there could be scope for a deal if an offer came in that was similar to what PSG paid Inter for him.

“This wouldn’t necessarily be smart for squad harmony, though; we know that Kylian Mbappe is sort of seen as the head of the squad and he is very close to Hakimi, so those kinds of personal relationships need to be taken into consideration by the club as well.

“Chelsea were interested in Hakimi in the same summer he moved to the Parc des Princes, but I haven’t heard anything concrete since then. Chelsea have been linked with pretty much every player in Europe under Todd Boehly, so Hakimi’s name makes sense as one to crop up. PSG won the race for him in 2021, but it’s possible that Chelsea could revisit their interest, even if it’s hard to imagine he’d accept a move to a club who not only look set to miss out on Champions League football but who also might not be in Europe at all next season.”