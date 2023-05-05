Gary Neville says he’s never seen a team as good as Chelsea’s on paper perform so badly after they were comprehensively beaten by Arsenal on Tuesday.

The Blues were handed their sixth loss in six under Frank Lampard as three goals from the Gunners in the opening 34 minutes condemned Chelsea to an evening of misery.

The Blues now sit 12th in the league and a loss to Bournemouth this weekend will see them drop to 13th.

Neville spoke on the Gary Neville Podcast yesterday and slammed what he labelled as an “embarrassing” Chelsea side.

“Disgusting. It was the best team on paper I’ve ever seen play as badly as that. It was a shambles in the first half. Pathetic.

“There were World Cup winners, internationals, so expensive – I can’t believe it. Frank Lampard will be thinking the same. They were as bad as I’ve seen. When you interpret a manager’s language on television you can times that by 100 on what they were saying in the dressing room.”

Neville went on to say that despite not having an out-and-out striker, the Stamford Bridge side have been a mess of late, with the ownership the reason for their shocking season.

“With the quality and pride these players have, you can’t stoop to that level. They played really well against Liverpool and I thought there was promise. Yes, they haven’t got a centre forward but they played well. But what we’ve seen since is nothing short of a disgrace.

“It all comes from the top. It’s been chaotic, a mess since day one. Boehly has had a nightmare and has misread this league. I’m sure he’ll learn quickly but what has happened this season is purely down to him.”

Ten wins this season with a goal difference of -7 has been a shock to the system for the Chelsea fanbase this season and they will hope that next year, with yet another new manager at the helm, things will improve and they’ll be back to challenging at the top of the league once again.