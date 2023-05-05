‘Hierarchy love this idea’ – Newcastle considering move for superstar who ‘very few in the game are bigger than’

Things could be about to get very exciting indeed at St. James’ Park, if a potential move for a footballing superstar comes to fruition for Newcastle.

The Magpies have enjoyed a stellar season when one considers the current dynamic of the team, the feeling around the club and the type of football that’s being played, despite not bagging any trophies.

If anything, Eddie Howe has his work cut out now to be able to keep improving the playing squad whilst keeping them competitive domestically and in Europe.

Indeed, should the Magpies qualify for the Champions League, they could do with players that have played in European football’s premier competition in order that they can bring experience and calmness to a team hoping to go to the next level.

Though it wouldn’t necessarily sit well with Howe, who is trying to build a squad in his own image, the chance of signing one of world football’s best players may not come around again and it’s something the club hierarchy appear to like the sound of.

“The interest from Newcastle does seem outrageous. I understand that some people will see the rumours about Neymar joining them and disregard them immediately,” transfer specialist Dean Jones said to Give Me Sport.

“But there is some substance to this, from what a couple of contacts have told me who are usually well-informed about stories like this.

“I’m not saying this is going to happen, I can’t go that far, but I was told that members of the hierarchy love this idea, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they tried their luck.

“It would be a big change to the type of business they have done so far, and Eddie Howe would need convincing that it will not rock the dressing room and bring any bad vibes to the place. But he knows that every season the club will look to become more ambitious.

“He knows that a player with a massive profile will eventually land on Tyneside, and very few in the game are bigger than Neymar.

“It is early days, and we will have to see whether this interest can lead to any genuine progress, but if Neymar wants to come to the Premier League, there will not be many clubs that can afford him or offer Champions League football. It would be a blockbuster.”

Though Neymar certainly comes with baggage, he is one of very few players that gets fans up out of their seats every time he gets the ball.

From a marketing perspective too, his hire could amplify Newcastle’s message around the world and that’s not something that the board should take lightly.