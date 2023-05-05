James Milner set to move to Brighton and Hove Albion this summer

James Milner is set to sign for Brighton and Hove Albion this summer as he makes what looks to be the final move of his career.

The move has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who has given the “Here we go” for Milner agreeing a deal to join the Seagulls this summer on a free transfer.

Romano says that the 37-year old will sign a one-year deal with Roberto De Zerbi’s side as the Italian boss adds one of English football’s most experienced heads to his squad.

Brighton are set to sign James Milner, here we go — the final proposal and all the clauses have been accepted. Deal will be valid until June 2024. ????????? #BHAFC Milner will join Brighton on free transfer from Liverpool; second signing imminent after João Pedro deal completed. pic.twitter.com/L0QN7e8ZyE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2023

With Brighton, Milner will take part in his 21st year as a professional, having made his senior debut all the way back in November 2002 for Leeds United at the age of 16.

This season, he has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool which proves that he has still got a lot to offer even at the final stage of his career.

As Brighton look set to achieve European football for the first time in their history, Milner will bring plenty of nous to a squad full of talent and the Seagulls will be very happy to have a man of his experience at the club as they continue to fight towards the top of the Premier League.