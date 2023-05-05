Exclusive: Pundit believes Real Madrid-linked midfielder destined for England captaincy

Jude Bellingham is wanted by Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants, according to recent reports, are in pole position to sign the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund once the summer transfer window opens at the end of the season.

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Los Blancos have ‘almost agreed’ personal terms with the 19-year-old midfielder ahead of what is expected to be one of this summer’s biggest and most exciting transfers.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages. Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again. New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agremeent with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/EZO76bXiHk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

And reacting to these latest reports, former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore believes a proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu would boost Bellingham’s chances of one day captaining England.

“What a move it would be for him,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“There aren’t many teenagers out there who can say they’ve played in the Bundesliga and La Liga for two of Europe’s biggest and most prestigious clubs.

“When you think about it, Bellingham could genuinely play for Madrid for six years, win countless trophies, and still only be 25 years old when he thinks about his next move, and the door to the Premier League is likely to always be open due to the fact he’s English, and the huge amounts of money available to clubs in this country.

“I also think a possible move to Madrid would see his hopes of one day captaining England boosted. If he were to go to the Santiago Bernabeu, cope with the pressure that comes with playing for Los Blancos, and have a positive impact on the team, there is no way he won’t be considered for the Three Lions’ armband.”

Having already represented England on 24 occasions, Bellingham, one of Gareth Southgate’s first-choice midfielders during last year’s World Cup, became his country’s second youngest-ever goalscorer at a World Cup after scoring a header against Iran during a 6-2 group stage win. He is also the youngest-ever England player to register an assist in a World Cup after setting up Jordan Henderson against Senegal during the same tournament.