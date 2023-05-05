Max Wober will reportedly have to “think about his future” in the event that the club is relegated at Elland Road, according to journalist Peter Linden.

The 6 foot 2 colossus was acquired by Jesse Marsch, with whom he had previously worked at the Red Bull Arena. He has been under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce’s leadership since the beginning of the new year, and with the hierarchy aware that they may have to sell some of their prized players should they be demoted, the prospect of the 25-year-old leaving is very real.

“Leeds legionnaire Max Wober also has to think about his future. On Tuesday he got his third coach in five months. In January it was Jesse Marsch, whom he already knew from Red Bull Salzburg. In February it was the Spaniard Javi Gracia, who had to leave four rounds before the end. It looks more like relegation than staying in the league.” – said Linden.