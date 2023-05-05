Leeds United will be worried about the future of key first-team attacker

Leeds United had a disappointing premier league campaign so far and they are currently fighting for survival in the top flight.

The Whites are currently 17th in the league table and they have brought in a new manager to guide them to safety.

Javi Gracia has been relieved of his duties after a series of disappointing performances and experienced Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has now taken over.

Leads will be determined to preserve their status as a top-flight club next season. Relegation at the end of the season could lead to an exodus as far as key players are concerned.

According to reports, Wilfried Gnonto could leave the club at the end of the season if Leeds go down to the Championship.

Dean Jones said to GiveMeSport: “One of the big fears for Leeds right now is that not only is their Premier League status in doubt, but suddenly they have to worry about future investment and holding onto young stars. “The main worry is Gnonto because there is no way he can be playing in a lower division next season. This is a player that could be heading to the Champions League while his teammates are down in the Championship.”

The 19-year-old has made quite an impression since joining Leeds and he is good enough to play for top clubs.

The Italian youngster is unlikely to play in the second division of English football and Leeds will certainly be concerned about his long-term future at the club.