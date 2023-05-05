Exclusive: Pundit tips Liverpool-linked midfielder to become ‘top dog’ under Klopp

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister would become the Reds’ ‘top dog’ if he joined the club at the end of the season.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the Seagulls’ World Cup winner is ‘exactly what Klopp needs’ ahead of the German’s summer rebuild.

Desperate to reinvent his ageing squad, Klopp is set to use this summer’s transfer window as a way to sign multiple new midfielders, and Brighton’s Mac Allister appears to be top of the Merseyside giants’ wishlist.

In action against Manchester United on Thursday night, Mac Allister, 24, once again proved why he is attracting the interest of some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Not only did the South American score the game’s winning goal after successfully converting a 99th-minute penalty kick, but his overall game saw him dictate play and cause the Red Devils problems all evening.

And Collymore expects the 24-year-old to thrive at Anfield should he end up securing a move to Merseyside.

“If Alexis Mac Allister joined Liverpool at the end of the season, he’d arrive at Anfield as a World Cup winner and I think he would be the top dog,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He’s highly energetic, goes box-to-box, has a goal in him and is exactly what Jurgen Klopp needs given his need for a new midfield.

“If the Reds can get him and another two or three others like Mason Mount, for example, then I would fully expect Klopp to turn the team back into the competitive force they were a season or two ago. It looks like it’s going to be a really busy and exciting summer for Liverpool and their fans.”

During his four years at Brighton, Mac Allister, who has two years left on his deal, has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 106 games in all competitions.

  1. Can we stop mentioning Mason Mount, when talking about the Liverpool Midfield rebuild.
    He is not any better than those we want released. An in form Keita, and Oxlade Chamberlain, are Technically better and more productive than Mount. It’s a travesty to be mentioning Mount in the conversation for substantial upgrades on the people mentioned above, and Jordan Henderson.
    Why should a Chelsea “reject” (a team who have finished behind us for five seasons) be considered for a starting berth, in our upgraded squad? Bonkers! Except of course he is Prime N’golo Kante.

    Reply

