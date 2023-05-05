Erik Ten Hag hopeful injured Man United star can return against West Ham

Erik Ten Hag is hopeful Alejandro Garnacho will be able to return to action against West Ham United on Sunday.

Despite enjoying a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign, after picking up an untimely ankle injury in March, Garnacho, 19, has been forced to sit on the sidelines for the majority of the second half of the season.

However, hope that he could feature again before the end of the season has been offered to the young Argentine.

What has Erik Ten Hag said about Alejandro Garnacho returning from injury?

Speaking to reporters about who is in line to take on David Moyes’ Hammers after the Red Devils’ one-nil defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday night, Ten Hag, as quoted by Manchester World, said: “I think it will be the same squad, maybe one player, Garnacho, I have to see, maybe he can be involved but we have to see how the progress will go.”

Learning that their talented teenager is back in contention to feature this weekend will serve as a huge boost for the Red Devils.

With Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho continuing to struggle and Marcus Rashford the much more effective central option, having Argentina’s Garnacho available could see Ten Hag mix his front lineup as the Dutchman searches for some much-needed goals.

United’s game against West Ham, which is set to take place at the London Stadium on Sunday, is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sports.